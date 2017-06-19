Bomb attack halts Colombia's Cano Limon crude oil pipeline

A bomb attack over the weekend by Marxist rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, state-run oil company Ecopetrol says. Although the 485-mile pipeline, operated by Occidental Petroleum , was stopped, EC says operations at the Cano Limon field and exports were unaffected.

