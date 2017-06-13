Banking Heir Faces Yet Another Showdo...

Banking Heir Faces Yet Another Showdown in Fight for Gold Miner an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Peter Hambro, the 72-year-old descendant of a wealthy line of Anglo-Danish bankers, is getting used to fighting for his professional life. Having saved the company he's chaired for more than 20 years from the brink of collapse in 2015, he's now trying to fend off a hostile group of his biggest shareholders calling for his ouster after years of poor performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 9 shoulda been here 127
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May '17 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC