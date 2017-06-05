Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pri...

Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

All of the Class A common shares are being sold by certain shareholders of Athene, and Athene will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,430,000 Class A common shares from certain of the selling shareholders at the Offering price of $49.00 per share, less the underwriting discount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 18 hr why none 4 this p... 126
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May '17 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC