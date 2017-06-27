Asia falls further behind U.S., Europ...

Asia falls further behind U.S., Europe in financial oil trading

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SINGAPORE, June 29 Asia is dropping further behind the United States and Europe in financial oil trading despite being the world's biggest fuel-consuming region, exposing refiners from China to Singapore to the moods of speculators who often ignore market fundamentals. While China's Unipec, a unit of state refiner Sinopec , vies with Europe's Vitol to be the top global crude trader, Asian might in physical markets has not spilled over into international futures trading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC