Asia falls further behind U.S., Europe in financial oil trading
SINGAPORE, June 29 Asia is dropping further behind the United States and Europe in financial oil trading despite being the world's biggest fuel-consuming region, exposing refiners from China to Singapore to the moods of speculators who often ignore market fundamentals. While China's Unipec, a unit of state refiner Sinopec , vies with Europe's Vitol to be the top global crude trader, Asian might in physical markets has not spilled over into international futures trading.
