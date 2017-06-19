As Canada's first oilsands mine nears 50-year mark, site a contrast of old, new

Nearly 50 years after the opening of Canada's first major oilsands mine, the site on the banks of Alberta's Athabasca River is an epicentre of energy, teeming with bustling workers amid signs of its pioneering past and cutting-edge future. One of the mine's upgraders - opened in September 1967 - turns heavy, sticky oilsands bitumen into light synthetic oil to ship to market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.