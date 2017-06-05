Appeal loomsChevron rewrites books over tax fight
Chevron paid no tax in Australia last year after recording a $US542 million loss but has made provisions which reflect its landmark battle with the Australian Taxation Office over inter-company loans. While its $US54 billion Gorgon LNG project in the Pilbara began production last year, Chevron's Australian financial results, made public yesterday, showed expenses outstripping revenue from continuing operations of $US1.65 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|why none 4 this p...
|126
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|12
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC