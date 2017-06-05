Appeal loomsChevron rewrites books over tax fight

Chevron paid no tax in Australia last year after recording a $US542 million loss but has made provisions which reflect its landmark battle with the Australian Taxation Office over inter-company loans. While its $US54 billion Gorgon LNG project in the Pilbara began production last year, Chevron's Australian financial results, made public yesterday, showed expenses outstripping revenue from continuing operations of $US1.65 billion.

