Altice N.V. and Altice USA Announce Pricing of Altice USAa s Initial Public Offering

Of the shares of Altice USA's Class A common stock included in the offering, 12,068,966 shares will be sold by Altice USA, 31,475,965 shares will be sold by funds advised by BC Partners and 20,398,098 shares will be sold by entities affiliated with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board . BC Partners and CPPIB have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 7,781,110 additional shares of Class A common stock.

