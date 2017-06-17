Airlines' standoff in Venezuela getting worse as crisis deepens -IATA

Venezuela is withholding billions of dollars from global airlines as a deepening crisis distracts from talks, an industry representative said on Sunday, a day after United Airlines announced the end of daily service to the country. Peter Cerda, vice president of the International Air Transport Association , said Venezuela owes airlines "more than $3.8 billion" after years of failing to reimburse companies in hard currency for ticket sales in local currency.

