Airlines' standoff in Venezuela getting worse as crisis deepens -IATA
Venezuela is withholding billions of dollars from global airlines as a deepening crisis distracts from talks, an industry representative said on Sunday, a day after United Airlines announced the end of daily service to the country. Peter Cerda, vice president of the International Air Transport Association , said Venezuela owes airlines "more than $3.8 billion" after years of failing to reimburse companies in hard currency for ticket sales in local currency.
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sat
|MuKappaD
|12
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 26
|Halton UK eh
|125
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
