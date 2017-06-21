9 People In Northern Black Hills Char...

9 People In Northern Black Hills Charged In Deadly Drug Ring

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Nine people in the northern Black Hills have been indicted on a total of 50 felony charges in the largest drug bust in the region in recent memory. The Rapid City Journal reports that the drug ring reportedly distributed methamphetamine as well as a drug that's similar to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug much more powerful than heroin.

Chicago, IL

