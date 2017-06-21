9 People In Northern Black Hills Charged In Deadly Drug Ring
Nine people in the northern Black Hills have been indicted on a total of 50 felony charges in the largest drug bust in the region in recent memory. The Rapid City Journal reports that the drug ring reportedly distributed methamphetamine as well as a drug that's similar to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug much more powerful than heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC