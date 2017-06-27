7 of 45 new EPA top staff come from t...

7 of 45 new EPA top staff come from the coal, oil, and...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

Business Insider obtained a list of 45 official senior leadership hires for the EPA, and it's filled with people who have coal and oil industry connections. Many new hires worked close with EPA administrator Pruitt or other Oklahoma politicians not an abnormal pick for someone like Pruitt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC