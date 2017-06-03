17Th arrest made in Manchester terror attack probe
Mourners hold a minute's silence in St Ann's Square Manchester as they mark the passing of exactly a week since the Manchester Arena terror attack "We appreciate the road closures and evacuation have led to disruption and we would like to thank local people for their understanding while this police activity has been on-going". He was arrested in the Rusholme area of the city on suspicion of terrorism offences.
