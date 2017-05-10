Z Energy triples annual profit after ...

Z Energy triples annual profit after Chevron acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Z Energy, the New Zealand listed service station chain, more than tripled its annual profit after acquiring Chevron New Zealand's Caltex and Challenge! brands. Profit jumped to $243 million, or 61 cents per share, in the 12 months ended March 31, from $64 million, or 16 cents, the year earlier, the Wellington-based company said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar '17 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC