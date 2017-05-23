Woodside puts near-term focus on cashflow
Woodside Petroleum plans to boost cash flow through expansion of existing projects over the next few years and has ruled out investment in any major greenfield projects in the near term. "At a time when large greenfield projects are challenging, Woodside is preparing to capture new value from low-cost brownfield developments," chief executive Peter Coleman said in an investor briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC