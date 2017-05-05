Woodside eyes growth, slams govt policy

Energy giant Woodside Petroleum say it is keen to develop Australian resources in the longer term but has called on the government to review its policy towards the energy sector. The oil and gas producer on Friday reaffirmed its target to increase production by 15 per cent by 2020, focusing on its existing operations and currently approved projects.

