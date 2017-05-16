Williams Capital Analysts Decrease Ea...

Williams Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - Analysts at Williams Capital cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03.

