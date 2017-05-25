While you were sleeping: Retail therapy for Wall St
Wall Street rallied, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs, on better-than-anticipated earnings from retailers including Best Buy and Sears. Shares of Best Buy soared, trading 21.7 percent higher as of 3.15pm, after the electronics retailer posted a surprise gain in quarterly comparable sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Halton UK eh
|125
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|Wed
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC