Weak Oil Price Creates Gas Opportunities, Says SNC-Lavalin Division Head

16 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Canadian engineer SNC-Lavalin sees opportunities from weak oil prices as investment shifts to liquefied natural gas plants and other gas projects where the company has built expertise, the firm's oil and gas division head said. Providers of equipment and services to the oil industry have been hit hard by the crude price slide.

