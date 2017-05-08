Watch: International rugby star Bryan Habana forced to deny his own murder
Bryan Habana has been forced to deny his own murder after reports he was killed in Paris began to circulate. Reports that the South African rugby star was shot dead in a drive-by in France sparked concern across the rugby world.
