VW in talks with Exxon, Gazprom on natural gas cars
VIENNA/FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group is in talks with Exxon Mobil Corp. and Gazprom to back its efforts to promote cars running on natural gas, CEO Matthias Mueller told Austria's ORF radio. The automaker is working on a shift towards electric cars and fuel-saving technologies as it looks to lower its fleet-wide carbon dioxide emissions and to overcome its diesel-emissions scandal.
