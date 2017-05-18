Vistra Energy in takeover talks with ...

Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy: WSJ

18 hrs ago

Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Texas-based companies are in initial talks and a deal is still far from guaranteed, the Journal reported.

Chicago, IL

