Victim IDed In Weekend Fatal Crash

Investigation determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Michael S. Crabtree, 37, of Somerset was traveling northbound on US HWY 27 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Honda motorcycle head-on operated by Jimmy D. Daugherty, 55, of Stearns. After the initial impact the motorcycle struck a 1997 Ford Focus that was traveling southbound operated by Robert B. Jones, 36, of London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.