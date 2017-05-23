Venezuela oil executive arrested in c...

Venezuela oil executive arrested in corruption probe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Venezuela has arrested the manager of the Petropiar heavy crude upgrader, owned by state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and U.S. major Chevron Corp, for alleged "irregularities" in contracts awarded in the oil-rich Orinoco Belt. Francisco Velasquez was detained on May 13 and he remains behind bars in the city of Barcelona, in the eastern state of Anzoategui, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) May 20 USS LIBERTY 10
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC