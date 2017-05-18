Uzbekistan eyes to realize oil & gas ...

Uzbekistan eyes to realize oil & gas projects worth over $30B by 2021

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekistan plans to implement a number of oil and gas projects with a total cost of $30.4 billion by 2021, according to the data from the National Holding Company Uzbekneftegaz. Uzbekneftegaz started implementation of the program for 2016-2020 to increase production of ready export-oriented products, the company said.

