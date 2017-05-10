US appeals court dismisses suit again...

US appeals court dismisses suit against Arkansas pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's ruling that decertified a class action lawsuit against the oil giant, Exxon Mobil, and has dismissed it. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the lawsuit was filed by four property owners in central Arkansas after the 2013 rupture of the Pegasus pipeline, which spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into drainage ditches and a cove of Lake Conway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar '17 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC