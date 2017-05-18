UPDATE 2-Halliburton's incoming CEO sees significant price hike

2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices at least 10 percent and in some cases 20 percent or more this year, higher increases than many customers expect but ones that company executives said were crucial to fuel the oil industry's nascent growth. The rising business activity comes as Jeff Miller prepares to become the 98-year-old company's chief executive officer next month, taking over from Dave Lesar, CEO since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.