TransCanada profit more than doubles, beating estimates
After adjustments, TransCanada's comparable earnings were $698 million for its most recent quarter, up from $494 million. TransCanada Corp. says its first-quarter profit more than doubled what it was last year as revenue increased by 35 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC