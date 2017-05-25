Top Paid CEO In South Dakota Is In Energya
A new survey shows the top paid executive in South Dakota is in the energy industry. Calculations by The Associated Press and the executive data firm Equilar show Black Hills Corp. CEO David Emery tops the compensation list in South Dakota, earning $4.1 million last year.
