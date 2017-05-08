Suncor to file for approval of 160,00...

Suncor to file for approval of 160,000-bpd Lewis thermal oilsands project

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Suncor Energy says it will apply this year for provincial regulatory permission to build a new Alberta oilsands project that could eventually produce up to 160,000 barrels per day. The Lewis project hasn't been officially sanctioned by Suncor, but the company says construction on its first phase may begin in 2024.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar '17 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC