Suncor to file for approval of 160,000-bpd Lewis thermal oilsands project
Suncor Energy says it will apply this year for provincial regulatory permission to build a new Alberta oilsands project that could eventually produce up to 160,000 barrels per day. The Lewis project hasn't been officially sanctioned by Suncor, but the company says construction on its first phase may begin in 2024.
