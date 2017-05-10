Statoil ASA: Annual general meeting a...

Statoil ASA: Annual general meeting approves dividend of USD 0.2201 per share for fourth quarter 2016 and continuation of the two-year scrip programme through third quarter 2017 On 11 May 2017, the annual general meeting of shareholders in Statoil ASA approved the annual report and accounts for Statoil ASA for 2016, as proposed by the board of directors. The annual accounts and the annual report for Statoil ASA and the Statoil group for 2016 were approved, and a dividend of USD 0.2201 per share will be distributed for the fourth quarter of 2016.

