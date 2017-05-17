South Dakota Woman Is Sentenced In An...

South Dakota Woman Is Sentenced In Animal Neglect Case

A woman charged with neglecting dozens of animals at her breeding facility in a community east of Rapid City was sentenced to nearly 20 years of probation. The Rapid City Journal reports that 46-year-old Janell Gibson pleaded guilty to 20 counts of animal neglect Tuesday at the Black Hills county courthouse.

