Shell quarterly profits surge on rebounding oil prices
LONDON: Net profit at Royal Dutch Shell increased more than seven-fold in the first quarter as oil prices recovered from heavy declines, the energy giant said on Thursday . Profit after tax came in at US$3.538 billion in the three months to March, compared with US$484 million in the first quarter of 2016, the Anglo-Dutch group said in a statement.
