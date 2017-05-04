Shell quarterly profits surge on rebo...

Shell quarterly profits surge on rebounding oil prices

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

LONDON: Net profit at Royal Dutch Shell increased more than seven-fold in the first quarter as oil prices recovered from heavy declines, the energy giant said on Thursday . Profit after tax came in at US$3.538 billion in the three months to March, compared with US$484 million in the first quarter of 2016, the Anglo-Dutch group said in a statement.

