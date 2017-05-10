Sessions, Rosenstein interviewing potential interim FBI directors Wednesday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing four potential interim FBI directors Wednesday, according to a Justice Department official. Deputy Director Andrew McCabe assumed the position of acting director of the FBI on Tuesday by statute after James Comey was fired, and is one of those under consideration for interim director as well, the official explained.
