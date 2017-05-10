Sessions, Rosenstein interviewing pot...

Sessions, Rosenstein interviewing potential interim FBI directors Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing four potential interim FBI directors Wednesday, according to a Justice Department official. Deputy Director Andrew McCabe assumed the position of acting director of the FBI on Tuesday by statute after James Comey was fired, and is one of those under consideration for interim director as well, the official explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar '17 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC