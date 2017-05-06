Scott Pruitt will recuse himself from...

Scott Pruitt will recuse himself from lawsuits he brought against EPA

Read more: Bangor Daily News

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has recused himself from ongoing lawsuits against the agency that he participated in during his previous job as Oklahoma attorney general. In a four-page document dated Thursday, Pruitt detailed a list of cases he said he planned to avoid during his time leading the agency he so often opposed while in Oklahoma.

