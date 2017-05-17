RPT-INSIGHT-In America's largest oilf...

RPT-INSIGHT-In America's largest oilfield, whir of activity confounds OPEC

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January. The whir of activity is all the more impressive after the small firm nearly collapsed in late 2015 - amid unrestrained production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries .

