Risky and Complex U.S. Loan Wagers Are Red Hot in Low-Yield Asia an hour ago

Faced with near record-low interest rates at home, money managers in Korea, Japan and China have been piling into complex and increasingly risky structured loan products in America. Their investments in collateralized loan obligations -- including the high-yield "equity'' tranches most exposed to defaults -- have helped drive a doubling of issuance in 2017.
