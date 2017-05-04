Resource stocks pull Toronto benchmark index lower, loonie weakens
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 126.15 points to 15,416.99, after 90 minutes of trading. Among the biggest decliners on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals and other mining companies as well as Canadian Natural Resources and other major players in Alberta's oilpatch.
