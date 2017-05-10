Rainsy again calls on Chevron to rele...

Rainsy again calls on Chevron to release records in Kem Ley killing

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Police investigate the scene where political analyst Kem Ley was shot dead at a Caltex service station in Phnom Penh last year. Former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy has once again called upon petrol giant Chevron to release records and documents he believes could be crucial to uncovering potential accomplices in the murder of political analyst Kem Ley.

