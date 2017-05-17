Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 674.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC