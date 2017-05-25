Petrobras, Shell fire up new FPSO vessel in Brazil pre-salt field
A first-of-its-kind FPSO vessel owned by Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell has begun pumping oil from the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil, one of several major projects expected to make Brazil the second largest source of oil production growth after U.S. shale plays this year. Shell says the companies started up their first cloned offshore vessel assembled with standard parts and equipment in the region, with the capability of extracting ~150K barrels of oil and 212M cf of natural gas daily at its peak.
