Oil and gas industry pipeline problems are well-established. Why did...

Long before a pipeline leaked volatile gas into a Firestone home that exploded, Colorado's overseers of the oil and gas industry were warned such pipelines posed major risks. For years, they've known leaking underground pipes carrying oil, gas and processing waste regularly contaminate soil and water and potentially threaten thousands of people around the state, records show.
