Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Issue $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 14th.

