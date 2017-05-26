Oakland airport adds flights to East ...

Oakland airport adds flights to East Coast, Midwest

Saturday May 27 Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Budget carrier Spirit Airlines added two new nonstop flights out of Oakland to its roster this week: one to Baltimore's Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and one to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The new service also puts Spirit as the Oakland airport's second-largest carrier - measured by the number of departure seats - behind Southwest, which holds over 70 percent of the airport's market share.

