Oakland airport adds flights to East Coast, Midwest
Budget carrier Spirit Airlines added two new nonstop flights out of Oakland to its roster this week: one to Baltimore's Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and one to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The new service also puts Spirit as the Oakland airport's second-largest carrier - measured by the number of departure seats - behind Southwest, which holds over 70 percent of the airport's market share.
