Nigerian oil labour union suspends Exxon Mobil strike in Rivers state

A Nigerian labor union that had called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta has suspended its strike at its Rivers state branch in the oil production hub, two union representatives said on Saturday. Reuters had been unable to verify independently whether members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria had shut the company's facilities in the region on Friday, and oil industry sources said there was no impact on production.

