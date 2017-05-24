MINDBODY Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering
MINDBODY, Inc. today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 4,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.95 per share. MINDBODY also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares of its Class A common stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|12 hr
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC