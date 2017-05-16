McGowan urges oil and gas leaders to use WA workers

WA Premier Mark McGowan has urged oil and gas industry leaders to learn from the failed state Nationals' plan to tax iron ore miners and focus on gas supply, providing local jobs and using local suppliers. Mr McGowan told the APPEA conference in Perth on Monday that while he was very optimistic about the state's long-term future, it was a difficult time now, with unemployment at 6.5 per cent or 93,000 people, as well as a massive debt and deficit.

