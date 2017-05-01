Leak in line from gas well blamed in fatal Colorado blast

Ted Poszywak, left, chief of the Frederick-Firestone fire department, and public information officer Summer Campos, right, take questions from members of the media during a news conference, while standing next to a picture of the location where an unrefined gas leak explosion killed two people inside their home in Firestone, Colo., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Poszywak said that an investigation has revealed that the April 17, 2017 explosion was caused by unrefined natural gas that was leaking from a small abandoned pipeline from a nearby well owned by Anadarko Petroleum.

