Leak in line from gas well blamed in fatal Colorado blast
A home explosion that killed two people in Colorado was caused by odorless, unrefined natural gas leaking from an old pipeline, investigators said Tuesday, prompting the governor to order statewide inspections of similar lines. The underground line was believed to be out of service but was connected to a well within 200 feet of the house, fire investigators said.
