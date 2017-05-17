Kinder Morgan treads minefield in post-vote British Columbia
May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with the recent provincial election results expected to weigh on the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering. The Canadian province's pro-energy Liberals Party won the election but lost its majority, forcing it to woo the environmentalist Green Party to govern, potentially making concessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 4
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar '17
|Snowball in Hell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC