Kinder Morgan looking to raise $1.75 billion in Trans Mountain pipeline IPO

13 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Kinder Morgan Canada is looking to raise $1.75 billion through an initial public offering of assets including the Trans Mountain pipeline system. In an updated prospectus filed Wednesday, the company said it's looking to sell shares at between $19 and $22 to help fund the $7.4 billion Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Chicago, IL

