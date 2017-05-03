Inside The Debate Over Repealing Curb...

Inside The Debate Over Repealing Curbs On Methane Leaks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

A deadline is fast approaching for Republican lawmakers who want to undo an Obama-era regulation that aims to limit the emissions of methane - a powerful greenhouse gas - from energy production sites on public lands. The oil and gas industry is lobbying lawmakers to permanently repeal the rule, as it has other recent environmental regulations , using the Congressional Review Act - a legislative tool that not only undoes a regulation, but prevents the federal government from ever implementing a similar rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar '17 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar '17 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar '17 inbred Genius 20
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC