Inside The Debate Over Repealing Curbs On Methane Leaks

A deadline is fast approaching for Republican lawmakers who want to undo an Obama-era regulation that aims to limit the emissions of methane - a powerful greenhouse gas - from energy production sites on public lands. The oil and gas industry is lobbying lawmakers to permanently repeal the rule, as it has other recent environmental regulations , using the Congressional Review Act - a legislative tool that not only undoes a regulation, but prevents the federal government from ever implementing a similar rule.

